Following terror alerts from foreign governments about the security situation in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned an emergency meeting with security chiefs.

This was made public in a brief statement released by Bashir Ahmad, a presidential media aide, on Sunday, October 30.

In the statement, Ahmad noted that the meeting will be held on Monday, October 31, and attended by the defence minister, Bashir Salihi Magashi, service chiefs, and other heads of security agencies

Ahmad stated that the meeting is part of the presidency's efforts to review and strengthen security network security throughout the country.

The presidential media aide said:

“President @MBuhari has summoned an emergency security meeting tomorrow in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to further review and strengthen the security network in the country,” the post reads.

“The meeting will be attended by the Defence Minister, service chiefs and other heads of security agencies.”

Source: Legit.ng