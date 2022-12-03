The recent court orders against high ranking security chiefs in the country has been described as a distraction

The Coalition for Truth and Justice the pronouncements by the court are a mockery of Nigeria's judicial system

FCT, Abuja - The Coalition for Truth and Justice has condemned the court order against Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Yahaya Faruk, and other heads of security agencies.

The group described the trend as an invitation to chaos and if not checked, will distract the security agencies from their constitutional duties.

The Coalition urged the Chief of Army Staff not to be distracted by such pronouncements. Photo credit: Nigerian Army

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, December 2 in Abuja, national president, Barrister Timothy Charles, said the speed with which these pronouncements were made is suspect and a reason to tread carefully at this critical point of our existence.

His words:

“A situation where various courts in the country would issue orders remanding heads of security agencies in prison custody is indeed a mockery of our judicial system.

“The judicial arm of government must come to terms with the reality on the ground to understand that such actions can heat the polity and make the country a laughing stock before the international community.

“We recall that the Inspector General of Police and the Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission was ordered to be remanded in prison custody for failing to obey court orders even though the reason for the declaration was flimsy and defeats common sense.

“The recent order for the arrest of the Chief of Army Staff by a Federal High Court sitting in Minna Niger state again brings to the fore the attempt at undermining heads of security agencies in the country.

“It is more worrisome that the court ordered that the Chief of Army Staff be kept in Minna correctional custody for contentions of court order on October 12, 2022, adding that the COAS is to remain in custody till he has been purged of the contempt.

“Our considered opinion is an invitation for chaos and the more reason why the judicial arm of government must be circumspect in issuing orders that amount to a systematic embarrassment of the Office of the Chief of Army Staff.”

The group wondered if the courts have now become a medium with which enemies of Nigeria intend to use to distract the head of security agencies in the country.

According to them, such distractions do not augur well for the efforts at addressing the security challenges in the country.

The group further said:

“This is indeed an act of judicial rascality that stakeholders must discourage due to the consequences of such actions in the polity.

“The judiciary must wake up from this slumber at the risk of being accused of assisting criminal elements to distract and destabilize our security agencies.”

The group, therefore, described the actions of the judiciary as not only embarrassing but counterproductive, especially in the face of security threats capable of bringing the country to its knees.

