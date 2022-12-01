The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has made many people emotional as he gifts his jacket and hat to supporters at a campaign ground

In a viral video, Wike was seen throwing the wears to supporters after he said the head was too much for him to bear. The supporters were elated

Some Nigerians have seen the PDP governor's gesture as a move to prepare the ground for himself in the 2027 presidential election

Emohua, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has been seen in a viral video throwing out his jacket and bowler cap to his supporters at a political campaign ground.

The video, which TVC shared on its Facebook page, was also reshared by a social media influencer, Tunde Ednut, on his Instagram page.

Wike gifts his jacket and hat to supporters at the presidential campaign Photo Credit: Tunde Ednut

What Nigerians are saying about Wike gifting his suit and hat to supporters

Ednut cannot hide his love for the Rivers state governor, who gifted his expensive jacket and hat to the common man at the campaign ground.

Some Nigerians also took to the comment section and reacted to Wike's video.

See some of the reactions below:

K-Solo, an entertainer, said:

"WIKE can never go wrong in my sight My Love for him is Crazzzzzy❤️❤️❤️"

August Udoh, another netizen, described the governor as a politician with a rockstar vibe. He said:

"Rockstar politician, a person treated as a celebrity, especially in inspiring fanatical admiration."

A commenter with the handle @tinohlion said:

"When Wike leaves as a Governor, we will pay his Band to dey follow Obi for us we need bangers dropping every week make we use dey hold body."

Another Nigerian with the handle @dickson_events noted that:

"This are strategy way wike supposed dey use do campaign assuming he win PDP presidential ticket. Baba SABI how to make things trend .. assuming he win as presidential candidate of PDP this election go sweet because tinubu go dey collect Insult 24/7"

Juliet described herself as @30bgnurse and saw the governor preparing herself for the 2027 presidential election. She said:

"This guy is stylishly preparing for presidential elections in 2027. He has obviously won many hearts."

Latest about Nyesom Wike, PDP, 2023 Election, Rivers state

Wike has been a leading voice in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), calling for justice, fairness and equity within the opposition's leadership.

The Rivers governor has led 5 other governors, known as G5 or Integrity Group, in the quest for a significant space for the southern bloc in the northern-dominated leadership in the PDP.

The other 4 governors joining Wike to form the integrity group included Oyo, Benue, Abia and Enugu state governors. They are Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

See the video below:

