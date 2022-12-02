Actress Regina Daniels continues to give her husband Ned Nwoko her full support ahead of the 2023 elections

Regina, who joined Ned during his Delta North PDP ward-to-ward campaign, was seen showing some dance moves amid cheers

The actress revealed it had been a beautiful experience for her, and the video has stirred reactions from her fans

Nigerian movie star Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, were recently in Delta North as part of the latter’s ward-to-ward campaign ahead of the 2023 election.

Nwoko, who is vying for a senatorial post under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was seen alongside his wife showing some dance moves amid cheers from spectators, who were thrilled to see them.

Regina Daniels joins Ned Nwoko on his ward-to-ward campaign in Delta. Credit: @reginadaniels

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Regina added Kizz Daniel’s hit song ‘Buga’ in the background as she revealed the campaign had been a beautiful experience for her.

In her words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“I must confess it’s been a beautiful experience with our ongoing ward.”

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko dancing in Delta

See some of the reactions below:

ucheelendu:

"You’re so supportive.. God bless you and your family. Wish you success Gee❤️."

chizzybae01:

"When a pretty wife has a lot to bring to the table osheeyyyy where are those saying she got married for money. It's actually the other way round. Mr Ned saw the great potential in her❤️ love you gina."

angel.thompson.1:

"Sir ned is smartly using Gina to enjoy his political ambition na now sir ned arrive at the peak of it all. Gina got fans."

nennyluv4real:

"This guy really had a very big strategy of marrying you ooooo...ahhhhh."

Regina Daniel's hubby rewards her with N10 million

Regina Daniels, in a previous report via Legit.ng showcased the perks of being married to her rich politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

Regina has been known to campaign for her man as he vies for the senatorial seat in Delta North, and it appears he has rewarded her for it.

Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star revealed that Ned sent her N10 million, and she shared a screenshot of the credit alert.

Source: Legit.ng