Ace Nigerian comedian Woli Arole who recently returned to the country, has taken to his social media page to lament the current situation of things in the nation

Woli slammed the current President Muhammadu Buhari administration while using fried plantain chips as his reference point

The comedian noted in a video shared on his page took his time to count the number of chips in a 100 naira pack while also lamenting about the fuel scarcity situation

Nigerian funnyman Woli Arole recently stirred reactions online with a video he shared online in which he lamented the country's current situation.

Arole, in his viral video post, spoke about the number of chips in a 100 naira pack. The comedian couldn't help but lament the reduction in the number of chips in one bag.

Popular comedian Woli Arole recently got people talking online with a video he shared where he lamented about fuel scarcity. Photo credit: @officialarole

The comedian, who recently just returned to Nigeria, also complained about the fuel scarcity situation in the country.

The visibly angry Woli, after taking time to count the number of chips in one bag, went on to slam the government for with state of the country.

See Woli Arole's video lamenting about the number of chips in a 100 naira pack:

See how netizens reacted to Woli Arole's lamentations about 100 naira chips and their reduced quantity:

@igbo_news:

"You are supporting Tinubu, who promised to continue Buhari's legacies, and you are complaining of chips? Are you not a hypocrite?"

@summysmart:

"My crazy friend , fuel no pain you, na 12 slice of chips abi na cheaps pain you."

@dominic_z1:

"See he head! You’re complaining and you’re campaigning for Apc! So just shut up nd move don’t complain."

@getcurves_by_neche:

"Nobi una go stil campaign for APC.. Abeg leave us oo."

@dozy0101:

"Okpo, u asking where the country is heading and yet u campaigning for same ppl who has brought the country to its knees with no hope in sight , no b juju b that?"

@savagery001:

"You guys will be complaining and they will still see you at APC rally supporting Tinubu. Una suffer never start."

@stayc33_:

"And you Dey campaign for APC , na 12 chips you Dey see now very soon na 2 go Dey inside."

@nightlifechic.ng:

"Oga rest next time buy kpekere u never begin see anything."

