An unknown driver has killed one person in Kaduna state in a bid to escape from paying for the N3,000 fuel he bought

After buying the fuel, the driver who zoomed off at speed without paying later lost control and rammed into other cars resulting in the death

A video of the tragic incident, which is generating heated reactions was shared by a Twitter user Sarkin Mota

Kaduna - A yet-to-be-identified driver who was fleeing after buying N3,000 fuel without paying from a filling station in Kaduna ran into some vehicles on the road and killed one person on Tuesday night, November 29.

Sarkin Mota, a Twitter user who described himself as a Special Assistant on Media to Isa Ashiru, the Kaduna state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, made this known on Twitter as he shared a video of the incident on Wednesday, November 30.

An unknown driver fleeing after buying N3,000 fuel without paying killed one person in Kaduna. Source: @alamin_ghost

“A driver bought fuel of 3k yesterday night and zoomed off at high speed without paying, he later lost control and rammed into other cars resulting to the death of someone sadly. Allah ya ilkan shi," he tweeted.

Reacting to the video, another Twitter user, ZVYYVN , @KabeerZayyan, who was probably at the scene of the accident, said:

"The seller climbed on top of the bonnet and tried to sn*atch the steer wheel away from the driver resulting to the accident. You can sight the man hanging out in the first few seconds of the video. PS: he lost his life while the driver survived."

"Because of 3k fuel?? That's how one time one guy almost killed us because of the same thing.

"The black market guy followed him with his car and broke his window, ALL ON THE EXPRESSWAY and we were right behind them," another Twitter user Auwal @SkinnyBoi001_ reacted.

Bello Abubakar, @ameerio, also tweeted:

"Passed by this last night along Jabi road. The moment I saw the car I knew there was a fatality. Some accidents in Abuja you can't even begin to imagine how they went down if you didn't witness them first-hand. Once saw a car facing up on a street light."

In his reaction, Campione ❤️, @rossoinc, wants the driver sent to prison for life.

He tweeted:

"Now the guy has caused too much to be remedied. He should just be taken to prison for the rest of his life. Useless people everywhere!"

Rabeearh, @HaydenRabee, said:

"Subhanallah just because of 3k his hard earned money,some people are so heartless."

I ashuwa you, @always_talktrue, expressed sadness over the development.

"This is very sad, and inhuman of someone to collect something and run away without paying," he said.

