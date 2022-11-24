The former chairman of the defunct ACN, Sam Igwe, has said Bola Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP should step down for Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and his counterpart in River state, Nyesom Wike

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - Sam Igwe, the ex-chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in Ebonyi state, has told the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) and All Progressives Congress (APC) to step down.

Igwe said Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Bola Tinubu of APC should step down for Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, The Guardian reported.

Will Atiku, Tinubu still step down from the 2023 election race?

The statesman said this while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, adding that age is no longer on Tinubu's side and that his health has begun to fail him.

He called on the ex-governor of Lagos state to walk the path of honour and give vibrant people like Umahi and Rotimi Amaechi the chance.

The former PDP youth leader in the state said though Tinubu is a leader who has built many people, he should give space to younger leaders.

Speaking about the PDP, Igwe asked said Atiku should step down for Governor Wike for peace and unity to win in the party.

He said the presidency should be shifted to the southeast but Atiku's candidacy is against the notion.

His statement reads in part:

“Tinubu is a leader, but I always say things the way they are. He should consider stepping down for Umahi.”

