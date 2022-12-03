Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to kick off his Europe and United States tour for consultation ahead of the 2023 presidential election

United Kingdom, London - The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in the United Kingdom for a consultative purpose ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday, December 3, as he set to deliver a lecture at the Chatham House, London, on Monday, December 5.

APC Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, and Crossrivers Governor Ben Ayade on arrival earlier on Saturday, December 3 in London, United Kingdom, along with other governors. Photo: Tinubu Media Office

The APC presidential flagbearer is expected to reel out his action plan and speak on his ideas for sustaining Nigeria's economy, foreign policy, and security.

As seen in a photo made available to Legit.ng, Tinubu arrived with an entourage of APC governors, which includes Cross River state governor Professor Ben Ayade.

