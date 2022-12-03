2023 Presidency: Photos Emerge As Tinubu Arrives in UK Ahead of Chatham House Lecture
- Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to kick off his Europe and United States tour for consultation ahead of the 2023 presidential election
- His first port of call will be at the Chatham House, where he will speak on the economy, foreign policy, and security
- Also, the APC presidential bannerman is expected to reel out his action plan before the numerous stakeholders at the event
United Kingdom, London - The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has arrived in the United Kingdom for a consultative purpose ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Tinubu arrived in the United Kingdom on Saturday, December 3, as he set to deliver a lecture at the Chatham House, London, on Monday, December 5.
The APC presidential flagbearer is expected to reel out his action plan and speak on his ideas for sustaining Nigeria's economy, foreign policy, and security.
As seen in a photo made available to Legit.ng, Tinubu arrived with an entourage of APC governors, which includes Cross River state governor Professor Ben Ayade.
