Seyi Tinubu, the son of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has led millions of youth at a rally in Kano

The rally could be in support of his father's ambition, it could also be a means to build a bridge across the Niger and launch himself into Nigeria's political space

The first son of the former governor of Lagos state is a popular advertising practitioner in Lagos state and cannot be ruled out when it comes to engaging people

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kano, Kano - Politics appear to be a way of life in the family of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is, because, as the former governor of Lagos state is building bridges across the niger and fronting his campaign in the 2023 race, his family are not left out.

Tinubu's son leads million of youths in Kano rally in support of father's ambition Photo Credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

The latest in the narrative is his son, Seyi Tinubu, who led millions of Nigerian youths in Kano state on Sunday, November 20.

The pictures of the rally were shared by Bashir Ahmed, a special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communication.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Who is Seyi Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu is popularly known in Lagos as an advertising professional, and cannot be dismissed when it comes to engaging the people.

The son of the presidential hopeful leads the rally in support of his father's presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 poll.

His stepmother, Oluremi Tinubu, was a three-term senator representing Lagos central but will not be contesting in the 2023 poll.

Who is Tinubu's mother, son, father, and family in Lagos

History has it that his grandmother, Abibatu Mogaji Tinubu, was the Iyaloja (Market leader) general in Lagos until his death.

Seyi Tinubu's sister, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, took up the position of Iyaloja General after the death of Abibatu Mogaji.

Although Seyi's rally may be in support of his father's ambition, this might be a strategy to launch himself into Nigeria's national politics.

Death strikes again as Tinubu's in-law and Lagos commissioner loses husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate in 2023 presidential, has been thrown into another mourning as he lost his husband-in-law to the cold hands of death.

Kolapo Akande is the husband of Oluremi Tinubu and Lagos commissioner for commerce, industry and cooperatives, Lola Akande.

Kolapo's death will be the third in a roll within the APC family in Lagos since Tuesday when Tinubu flagged off his presidential campaign in Jos.

Source: Legit.ng