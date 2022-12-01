Some kinsmen of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have dumped the PDP for the APC in Delta state ahead of 2023

The defectors were from the different wards in the council including Owa-Alero Ward 2, the voting ward of Okowa

The Delta state governor, who is the PDP vice-presidential candidate, was recently embarrassed by protesters who are being owed pension for 8 years

Owa-Alero - Hundreds of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s Ika North East local government area of Delta have dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former PDP supporters, while dumping the party, vowed to deliver all candidates of APC including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Ovie Omo-Agege for president and governor respectively.

The defectors were received by Deputy Senate President and APC governorship candidate in Delta, Ovie Omo-Agege. Photo credit: @OvieOmoAgege

They stated that despite having the governor in their locality, the little projects were executed by the APC-led federal government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the defectors were received into the APC by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Delta APC chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie; Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi during the APC ward-to-ward campaigns in the area.

The defectors were from the different wards in the council including Owa-Alero Ward 2, the voting ward of Okowa, who is also the vice presidential candidate of the PDP.

Receiving the defectors on behalf of the party, the state APC chairman, Elder Sobotie said the doors of APC are open to receive more Deltans who are appalled by the PDP-led government of Okowa in the last seven years.

He added that their defection of the PDP members signified that Deltans were tired and dissatisfied with the maladministration of Okowa-led government in the state.

He specifically commended Hon. Chamberlain Dunkwu, an aide to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, for winning PDP members into the party and for attracting federal government projects to Ika North East.

2023: ’Deltans will reject Okowa's third term through Oborevwori

ThisDay newspaper reports that Omo-Agege, and the former Speaker of Delta State House Assembly, Hon Victor Ochei, also warned that the people of the state would resist Okowa’s attempt do a third term by imposing a governor in 2023 through the candidate of the PDP.

The two APC chieftains described the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Sherrif Oborevwori, as a stooge of Okowa.

Delta retirees protest unpaid pension, blast Okowa for ignoring them

Recall that retirees from primary schools across 25 local government areas of Delta state recently protested over nonpayment of pension.

Dressed in black, the protesters for hours occupied the inter-state road and the entrance to the seat of government singing solidarity songs criticising the Okowa administration and accusing the governor of insensitivity.

The retirees also accused the governor of preoccupying himself with the political campaigns towards 2023 while they lavish in pains and hunger.

Peter Obi: Okowa’s aide resigns to join ‘Obidient’ movement in Delta state

In a related development, Osheokwu Onochie, the senior special assistant on youth development to Okowa, recently tendered his resignation letter.

Onochie said he took the decision in order to fully support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The resignation was contained in a letter signed by Onochie and forwarded to the governor through the secretary to the state government.

Source: Legit.ng