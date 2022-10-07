Osheokwu Onochie, the senior special assistant on youth development to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has resigned

Onochie said he was leaving his position to join the 'OBIdient' movement ahead of the 2023 presidential election

The move by Onochie is very significant given the fact that Okowa is the vice presidential candidate of the PDP

Asaba - Osheokwu Onochie, the senior special assistant on youth development to Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta state and vice presidential aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has tendered his resignation letter.

Onochie said he took the decision in order to fully support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Governor Okowa seems to be struggling to get his appointees to support his ambition ahead of 2023. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

The resignation was contained in a letter signed by Onochie and forwarded to the governor through the secretary to the state government.

According to him, the motive behind the resignation, which takes immediate effect, is to join the teeming supporters of Peter Obi under the aegis of ‘Obidient’.

He also appreciated the Delta state governor for the privilege given to him to serve under his administration for over three years.

The letter, which was posted on the Facebook account of the former governor’s aide reads in full:

“I wish to officially in*timate your office of the resignation of my appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development with immediate effect.

“My decision to resign is premised on moral and call of every Nigeria youth for a new and better Nigeria, sir on this ground I have decided to be fully “Obidient” to their call so we work together to achieve a better new Nigeria.

“However, I thank your Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in your government for over three years as senior special assistant on youth development. Kindly accept the assurance of warmest regards always.”

Peter Obi is the consciousness of Nigerians - Analyst declares

In a related development, a public affairs analyst, Chucks Ucheagu, has declared that Obi is the consciousness of Nigerians.

Writing in the Vanguard newspaper, Ucheagu stated that Obi's candidacy:

“is generally accepted throughout the length and breadth of the country by Nigerians of every tribe, creed and tongue be- cause they trust him better than the corrupt politicians.”

Delta govt sacks appointee for supporting 'OBIdient' movement

Recall that Atare Awin, a media technical aide of the Delta state commissioner in charge of the directorate of project monitoring and audit, Anthony Onoriode Ofoni, was sacked recently.

Awin was relieved of her duties for supporting the presidential bid of Obi via her Facebook page.

In a letter personally signed by Ofoni on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioner stated that Awin was fired for sharing counter opinions about Governor Okowa’s administration.

2023: 'Obidient' coordinator rejects Okowa’s appointment in Delta

Similarly, the coordinator of Obidient movement in Isoko South Local Government of Delta state, Mr Omenuwoma Josiah recently rejected Governor Okowa’s appointment as special assistant on youth mobilization.

Governor Okowa offered Omenuwoma the appointment on Friday, July 22.

But in a statement posted on his Facebook handle, Josiah declared full support for Obi, adding that he can't abandon the 'OBIdient' movement.

Source: Legit.ng