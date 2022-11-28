The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost another strong chieftain, Alhaji Haladu Mohammed, to the APC in Yobe state

Mohammed was formally received into the ruling party by the governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, ahead of the 2023 elections

Before the latest defection, the PDP had also lost Alhaji Abbagana Tata, a former chairman and governorship aspirant of the party, to the APC

Yobe state - A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Haladu Mohammed, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The former PDP chieftain was received into the APC fold by the Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, according to a statement by Mamman Mohammed, his media aide.

Governor Mai Mala Buni received PDP chieftain Alh. Haladu Mohammed into APC in Yobe state. Photo credit: Alhaji Umar Ibrahim Kalli

Source: Facebook

Defections hit PDP ahead of 2023 elections

Legit.ng gathers that the PDP had earlier lost Alhaji Abbagana Tata, a former chairman and governorship aspirant of the party, and Hajiya Masafaram, the strong woman of Yobe North politics.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

They defected along with thousands of their supporters to the APC.

Tata and Masafaram had been loyal members of the PDP for 23 years but joined APC to support Governor Mai Mala Buni’s administration in the task of building the state.

Daily Independent also reported that some of the remaining members of the PDP in the state have also indicated an interest in moving into the APC.

“We are making some few consultations, l assure you we will also join APC very soon,” an anonymous PDP member was quoted as saying.

2023 elections: Governor Tambuwal’s Special Adviser, PDP chieftain defect to APC

In a similar development, Bello Malami, a special adviser to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state, dumped the PDP for the APC ahead of the 2023 general election.

Malami, who was in charge of the Marshall, the state-owned security outfit, explained that he joined APC because of the way it was gaining acceptance in the state, Daily Trust reported.

He was received into the APC fold by the party's leader in the state and senator representing Sokoto-North Senatorial zone, Aliyu Magatakarda, Wamakko and the Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, at the former’s residence at Gawon Nama on Saturday, November 26.

Source: Legit.ng