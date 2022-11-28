The emergence of PDP and Ademola Adeleke as the sixth governor of Osun state is fast changing the political atmosphere in the state

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC, has shared pictures of his party's billboards being defaced and pulled down, alleging that the governor has started working

2 policemen have been shot in the fight that broke out within the state's transport unio over allegations that some garage leaders are APC supporters and they need to vacate their position since PDP has taken over

Osogbo, Osun - In less than 24 hours since Ademola Adeleke was sworn in as the sixth governor of Osun state, there have been emerging and unpalatable events happening in the state.

One such unpalatable event is the pulling down and defacing of billboards of Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Osun's political atmosphere since PDP take over from APC

Some of the pictures of the affected billboards in the state were shared by Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the APC on his Facebook page.

Igbokwe, who is an aide to the governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a former spokesperson of the party in the state, shared the pictures and said:

"This is what is happening in Osun State right now. ASIWAJU’S Billboards being pulled down. Ade dancer don start work ooooooo."

Adeleke defeated incumbent Adegboyega Oyetola of the APC using the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) platform in the July 2022 governorship election in the state.

Adeleke is the uncle to the popular afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

He was sworn in on Sunday, November 27, when he immediately gave about six executive orders.

On Monday, November 28, a statement from the governor's spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, stated that the new executive orders have been signed and would immediately take effect.

Tension as PDP governor dethrones ex-APC chairman, 2 other monarchs in top southern state

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun state, sacked three monarchs in less than 24 hours after he resumed office as governor of the state.

One of the affected monarchs who were dethroned was Oba Adegboyega Famodun, the Owa of Igbajo, he was the immediate past chairman of the APC in the state.

Adeleke took over the affairs of the state on Sunday where he issued 4 executive orders, but a statement by Olawale Rasheed, the governor's spokesperson, 6 executive orders were signed on Monday and are to take effect immediately.

Source: Legit.ng