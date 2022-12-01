The plot by the powerful cabals from the northern region of the country to ensure power remains in the zone has been revealed

Former aviation minister and chieftain of the ruling APC has cleared the air in that regard in a recent video posted on his social media pages

The APC chieftain further maintained that the party's flagbearer cannot die, before and after the 2023 general elections

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has addressed the fear that something unfortunate may happen to Bola Tinubu, before, during, or after the 2023 election.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours in some quarters of a secret plot by some Northern power brokers for the region to continue in power.

Femi Fani-Kayode says Tinubu will not die before and after the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode

Source: Facebook

Femi Fani-Kayode speaks on power shift, drops strong details

The incumbent Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, is a northerner (from Katsina State) and will complete his cumulative tenure of eight years in May 2023.

There are insinuations that some Northern political figures in the two major parties are averse to power shift, and that the choice of Kashim Shettima (a former governor of Borno State) as Tinubu’s running mate is a well-designed plan to reclaim the presidency.

Fani-Kayode clears air on Muslim-Muslim ticket

But speaking in a recent video posted on his Facebook page, the spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council (PCC) said his principal “cannot be given the Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola treatment”.

The APC chieftain played down the rumours of a plot to repeat the political treatment meted out against Chief MKO Abiola to pave way for the emergence of Shettima as president after the 2023 general elections.

“Like he (Tinubu) said in his rally (in Lagos), his enemies and his detractors cannot kill him,” Fani-Kayode said.

“We stand on that word. We pronounce it morning, day, and night.

“Asiwaju cannot be given the MKO treatment. Asiwaju cannot be detained, he cannot be locked up, his election cannot be annulled, and neither can he be killed.

“He shall live long and prosper and he shall excel and he shall lead our country in pride and in strength in Jesus’ name.”

Watch the video below;

Source: Legit.ng