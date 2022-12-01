The Labour Party standard-bearer, Peter Obi, has again been brought to the lowest level following the statement of APC chieftain, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party "Peter Obi has no hope in hell".

Fani-Kayode, who is one of the spokespersons of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), in a recent interview with the BBC, noted that the 2023 race is not for small boys like Obi rather it is for the big boys.

Fanni-Kayode in a recent interview says the 2023 race is not for small boys but rather for big boys. Photo credit: Femi Fani-Kayode, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Fani-Kayode reveals why Peter Obi should step down from the 2023 race

In a post shared on his Facebook page accompanied by a video, Fani-Kayode wrote,

"Peter Obi does not have a hope in hell: this is a game for the big boys."

Watch the video below

Source: Legit.ng