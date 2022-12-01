Ademola Adeleke, the Osun state governor, has alleged that 2/3 of officials appointed by the immediate past administration of Gboyega Oyetola carted away government assets in their possession.

Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson to the governor, made the allegation in a statement on Wednesday, November 30.

The statement added that Governor Adeleke had given 48 hours to the officials to return the property within their possession.

Rasheed alleged that the ex-officials removed computers and pillaged their official residences to the extent of removing lamp fittings.

“The directive was sequel to large-scale diversion of government assets by top officials of the immediate past administration. Several official vehicles are missing, while official records indicated that two-thirds of the former officials left with a fleet of cars in their offices.

Source: Legit.ng