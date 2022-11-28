The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed optimism that the party will take over from the ruling party at the national level as it did in Osun

Atiku, who was present at the inauguration of Ademola Adeleke as the 6th governor of Osun, congratulated the people of the state for voting for a light above the darkness

Adeleke's inauguration was attended by PDP leaders, including the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, the vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa among others

Osogbo, Osun - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed his hope of winning the 2023 presidential election.

The former vice president congratulated Ademola Adeleke, the newly sworn-in governor of Osun state and an uncle to the popular afro-beat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

Atiku, who was also present, at the inauguration of the new governor, took to his Twitter handle to celebrate with the new governor while congratulating the people of the state.

He said the inauguration of Ademola Adeleke is more than a victory for the people of the state but the herald of light.

In his word:

"The Imole that starts to shine from Osun today is a manifestation of the country's recovery from the darkness of bad governance and poor leadership."

How many PDP leaders attended Adeleke's inauguration in Osun state

Adeleke's inauguration was attended by the bigwigs of the PDP. Aside from Atiku, others include the PDP vice presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, and the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor of Sokoto state and PDP presidential campaign director general, Aminu Tambuwal as well as Akwa Ibom governor and the party's campaign chairman, Udom Emmanuel, among others.

The PDP has been plunged into crisis since the emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate of the party, with some governors calling for Ayu's removal in the name of justice and equity for the southern bloc.

