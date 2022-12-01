The internal crisis in Nigeria's main opposition party has taken a new dimension, a few months before the 2023 general elections

This is as Ned Nwoko, the senatorial candidate for Delta North has asked the leadership of the PDP to dismiss Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state over anti-party activities

The former lawmaker also accused the Rivers governor of mismanaging the state's fund while noting Wike has no more damage to do

A former House of Representatives member, Honourable Ned Nwoko, has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to immediately expel Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

This Day reported that Nwoko made this call as he alleged Wike is engaging in anti-party activities and efforts to destroy the main opposition party.

Regina daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko calls for Wike's expulsion from PDP. Photo credit: Nedianite, Rivers State Government

Source: Facebook

Nwoko gives reason

Nwoko noted that there was no point keeping the former presidential aspirant in the party as he had done enough damage and could no longer do more.

Speaking exclusively to THISDAY, the Delta state politician and senatorial candidate for Delta North, noted that he had no personal issue against Wike but as a critical stakeholder in the PDP and in Nigeria, he could not stand aside and watch Wike destroy the party.

“Wike is trying to destroy a house we all built. Yes, he was not nominated as presidential candidate of the PDP, he also lost out in his quest to be the vice presidential candidate and we all participated in the whole process. It was very transparent; he spent so much money,” Nwoko said.

Nwoko makes serious accusations against Wike

Nwoko further accused the Rivers governor of engaging in anti-party activities that baffled everybody with wasteful spending of state’s resources in his bid to pull down the PDP and jeopardize the party’s chances in the forthcoming general election.

His words:

“But you know who I blame in all these, I really blame Ortom (Benue State Governor), the party had put together a committee for zoning and Ortom as the chairman, I know some members of that committee personally and the whole feelings then was that the party will zone the presidency to the south.

“If Ortom had wanted a southern president, why didn’t he impress upon his committee members to zone to the south as the APC did. But whatever it is, the deed has been done, and as a party man, we expect Wike and the rest of them to fall in line and support the party until the party wins the next election. But what they have been doing is to try to tear down the fabric upon which the party was built."

