The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has condemned remarks by the minister of state for budget and planning, Clement Agba, on his analysis of the causes of poverty.

PM News reports that Wike accused Agba of lacking an understanding of the workings of state governors in project planning and implementation.

Nyesom Wike has berated the minister of state for budget and planning for accusing governors of contributing to poverty among the people. Photo: Wike, Clem Agba

Source: Twitter

Agba had earlier stated that governors across the states are the major causes of poverty among their people.

He said that because the governors only focus on building flyovers, airports and other capital projects they fail to invest in rural communities to directly uplift the living standard of the people.

However, taking a swipe at the minister, Wike said state governors are not the problem or the ones contributing to poverty in Nigeria.

His words:

“He said governors are the problem, they don’t do rural roads, and I ask him where and where have you been. You just sit there (Abuja), you’ve not been to anywhere to go and check whether rural roads are being done or not.

“Come to Rivers State and see whether we are doing roads that will cause agricultural produce to be brought out to the cities or not before you open your mouth. We are not doing roads in the city alone. We are doing roads in all local government areas of the state.”

Source: Legit.ng