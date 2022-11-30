More evidence about Bola Ahmed Tinubu's status as a former student of Chicago State University has emerged

There have been controversies over the years about the actual status of his studentship at the famous university

However, pictures surfaced on social media showing when Tinubu was being honoured by his alma mater

The controversy over the validity and authenticity of Bola Tinubu's claim of attending the Chicago State University in Illinois has been brought to the fore again.

According to a series of pictures sighted by Legit.ng on social media on Wednesday, November 30, it was gathered that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) was hosted by his alma mater some years back.

Tinubu has been accused over the years of forging his Chicago State University certificate despite the university affirming his studentship. Photo: @Tinubufrontier

The caption that accompanied the viral photo reads:

"These are pictures of when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was hosted by his Alma mater, Chicago State University (@ChicagoState) as one of the outstanding alumnus of the school."

However, the particularity of the gathering was not stated, but it seems the pictures were shot way back in the 90s or early 2000s.

As seen in the viral photo, Tinubu was handed a plaque in what seems like a recognition award for being a good ambassador of the institution.

In the photograph, Tinubu stood in the middle of eight persons, likely to be the institution's professors.

Another caption of the post reads:

"Among those who accompanied him to the homecoming event then is Mr. Eniola Bello who was the Editor of Thisday Newspaper and now Managing Director of the newspaper (@THISDAYLIVE). Get ready for President Bola Tinubu."

