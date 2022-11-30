The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, met with the speaker of the state house of assembly on Tuesday

The two leaders of the state of virtue reportedly met behind closed-door, and have kept mute about the details of the meeting

However, the meeting might be unconnected with the growing tension between the executive and legislative arms in the state as they were shared between the PDP and the APC

Osogbo, Osun - Ademola Adeleke, the newly sworn-in governor of Osun state, has met with the speaker of the state house of assembly, Timothy Owoeye.

The meeting was reportedly held behind a closed door on Tuesday, November 29, while the pictures of the two politicians were shared by Leadership Newspaper on its Twitter page.

Has Adeleke resolved issues with Osun state house of assembly?

Although the details of the meeting were not revealed as both the governor and speaker have been silent about it but it may not be unconnected with the recent development in the state.

The house recently reportedly disagreed with the governor who gave six executive orders on his inauguration day on Sunday, November 27.

In one of the orders, Adeleke said all government agencies and parastatals should revert the state's name from the State of Osun to Osun state, a decision which has generated reactions.

The real issue between Ademola Adeleke and Osun house of assembly

A statement was purported written by one Honourable Moshood Akande, who claimed that the house has rejected the executive order of the governor because the change of name followed the due process in the house of assembly.

Another member of the house, Honourable Adewumi Adeyemi, in a press release on Monday, November 29, urged the public to dismiss the claim of Akande, adding that the house has not met since the inauguration of Adeleke and there is no how the governor's orders would have been rejected.

Adeleke had won the July 2022 governorship elected in the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defeated the incumbent Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state house of assembly is reportedly dominated by APC members and Owoeye is a member of the broom party.

