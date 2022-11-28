Bola Ahmed Tinubu will have talk sessions with world leaders over his presidential bid.

Jagaban, as he is famously called, will be jetting off for his US and Europe tour to solicit support.

It was confirmed that Tinubu would be leaving the country on Sunday, December 4, and he is expected to return on Monday, December 12

The presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APPC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to jet off to the United States and two other European countries to intensify his campaign.

In a series of tweets, the APC presidential campaign council (PCC) made this known on Monday, November 28.

Bola Tinubu is expected to meet world leaders to solicit their support for his presidential bid. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, Tinubu will leave for these countries on Sunday, December 4.

These trips are meant to allow the APC presidential candidate to relay his presidential bid and idea for the country's development if he becomes president.

He said:

"APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will embark on foreign trips from December 4 to meet global leaders and pitch his Presidential aspiration."

As contained in the statement, the former Lagos state governor is said to return from his trip on Monday, December 12.

Tinubu to speak in London

Legit.ng gathered that Tinubu and his entourage would hit the city of London and visit France, the United States, and other EU countries to consult and solicit their support for his presidential bid.

It was further gathered that Tinubu would speak at Chatham House in London with a host of foreign investors and economic brainiacs to break down his presidential bid and plans for the country.

The statement reads:

"Asiwaju Tinubu will embark on foreign trip to meet global leaders and influencers. Western powers are still very influential on elections in Africa and have more than passing interest in Nigeria's election as the largest economy in the continent and the biggest black nation on earth.

"Asiwaju will use the opportunity of this trip to sell his agenda for national development and also solicit the support of the Western leaders for our transition programme."

