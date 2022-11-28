Governor Hope Uzodinma has been accused of carrying out brutal assault on PDP members in Imo state

The governor was also accused of using the state's agents to and confiscate the campaign vehicles belonging to the PDP

The Imo state chapter of the PDP alleged that Governor Uzodimma is frustrated over his inability to sell the candidature of Bola Tinubu to Imolites

Owerri - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo has accused agents of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma of carrying out brutal assault on its members and confiscating of the campaign vehicles belonging to its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, November 28 by Collins Opurozor, PDP publicity secretary in Imo state, described the action as a 'full-blown campaign of terror.'

Some of the branded PDP vehicles allegedly impounded by the Imo government. Photo credit: Imo PDP

Source: Facebook

The statement further read:

“Our party therefore demands that the campaign vehicles of our presidential candidate, impounded by Senator Uzodinma's agents at IMSAA, be released without any further delay.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“This unelected governor must stop beating the drums of war!

“For five consecutive months, Senator Uzodinma and his henchmen have jettisoned all pretenses to governance. They have instead openly deployed state resources and all the instruments of state power to intimidate, hound and attack prominent opposition leaders in the state.

“The campaign office of our senatorial candidate in Owerri zone, Hon. Uche Onyeagucha, was attacked in broad daylight and sealed up in a gestation operation directly commanded by known appointees of the the government.

“Ideato Federal Constituency was invaded in a warlike manner, and all the campaign billboards erected by our candidate, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, vandalized by agents of this war-mongering government.”

While accusing the Uzodimma-led government of political vendetta, the party said:

“Senator Uzodinma's frustrations are obvious. His attempt to sell his party's disoriented presidential candidate to Imo people backfired immediately.

“He had recently lured some persons to attend a town hall meeting, but the guests all staged a walkout as soon as they sighted the unelectable presidential candidate. It is a moment of agony for Senator Uzodimma.

“But there is nothing he can do to change the unyielding resolve of Ndimo to massively and overwhelmingly vote the PDP at the polls, next year. It is a done deal.”

2023: Okigwe stakeholders call on Ihedioha to contest for Imo guber

Meanwhile, stakeholders from the six local governments in Okigwe on Sunday, November 27 called on Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to join the 2023 Imo governorship race.

The stakeholders made the demand when they visited the Mbutu Mbaise residence of the former governor. Ex-governor Ihedioha receiving some kolanuts from the Okigwe stakeholders during their visit.

They declared that apart from Late Sam Mbakwe, no other Imo governor has shown great interest in the development of Okigwe Zone asides Ihedioha.

INEC announces date for Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa governorship elections

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled the Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa state governorship elections for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The electoral commission made this known to the public in a statement released on Tuesday, October 25.

The full timetable released by INEC indicates that the primary elections by parties will hold between March 27 to April 17, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng