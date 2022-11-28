The Mbutu Mbaise residence of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha was thronged with Okigwe stakeholders on Sunday, November 27

Mbaise - Stakeholders from the six local governments in Okigwe on Sunday, November 27 called on Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to join the 2023 Imo governorship race.

The stakeholders made the demand when they visited the Mbutu Mbaise residence of the former governor.

Ex-governor Ihedioha receiving some kolanuts from the Okigwe stakeholders during their visit. Photo credit: Ebube Mbah

Source: Facebook

They declared that apart from Late Sam Mbakwe, no other Imo governor has shown great interest in the development of Okigwe Zone asides Ihedioha.

The stakeholders also in a unanimous decision pledged to mobilize human and financial resources to support the reelection of Ihedioha as governor of Imo state come 2023.

As show of love, they presented a giant sized ram and 64 Kolanuts representing the 64 wards of Okigwe zone, a nd also threatened to institute a N100billion law suit if he declines their request.

Ihedioha is yet to comment on whether he will contest for the 2023 governorship election, but support for his re-emergence as the Imo state governor is selling by the day.

INEC announces date for Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa governorship elections

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled the Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa state governorship elections for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The electoral commission made this known to the public in a statement released on Tuesday, October 25.

The full timetable released by INEC indicates that the primary elections by parties will hold between March 27 to April 17, 2023.

2023 elections: INEC expresses concern over clashes by political parties

Meanwhile, INEC has expressed deep concern over the clashes between opposing parties and their supporters during the ongoing campaigns across the country.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, expressed the concern on Tuesday, October 18, at the Training of Master Trainers on Technologies for the 2023 general election in Abuja, saying:

“The cause of clashes among parties and their supporters in some states of the country during electioneering campaigns is worrisome.”

