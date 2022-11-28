Top leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kaduna state have called for the resignation of Suleiman Hunkuyi, as its governorship candidate for the 2023 election.

PM News reports that the leaders also threatened to take legal action against the party should Hunkuyi remain as NNPP's governorship candidate.

NNPP has been urged to drop Hunkuyi as the party's governorship candidate for Kaduna in the 2023 elections. Photo: Suleiman Hunkuyi

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the issue, the spokesperson of the group, Ibrahim Murtala, urged the NNPP to drop Hunkuyi's ahead of the election.

Stakeholders compiling signature for legal action against Hunkuyi

Murtala said the stakeholders of the party have commenced the compilation of signatures that would lead to an eventual legal action against the NNPP and Hunkuyi.

Noting that Hunkuyi was fielded wrong as NNPP's governorship candidate, Murtala said the party cannot afford to lose the forthcoming election for this reason.

His words:

“We have written several letters to state party executives apart from verbal complaints but we are yet to get a response.

“Therefore, we have no option than to go to court for justice, we can’t afford to sacrifice the hard work and dedication of the teeming supporters of our party because of some selfish interest."

Source: Legit.ng