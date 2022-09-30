The three major presidential candidates in the forthcoming elections cannot solve Nigeria's challenges, a senior lawyer has said

Mike Ozekhome warned that it is only restructuring of the system of government that can end the problems bedevilling the nation

The renowned lawyer made this disclosure while delivering his 62nd Independence Day celebration speech

A senior advocate of Nigeria has said that Nigeria's problems are enormous for the three leading presidential candidates contesting for the seat of the president in the 2023 election to profer solutions for them

The Punch reports that Mike Ozekhome warned the insecurity situation, bad economy, and hopelessness which has ravaged the country can only be addressed through restructuring of the nation.

Mike Ozekhome has said that the one thing that can end Nigeria's key challenges is restructuring. Photo: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar

Speaking while delivering his 62nd Independence Day speech, the senior lawyer said that it is only a change in the system of government that can bring a turnaround for Nigeria.

His words:

“The greatest challenge is how to get some of the elite whose privileges are provided by the existing system to support its dismantling into a system that is potentially beneficial to ‘society’ but perhaps disproportionately harmful to their interests in the short term.

“In other words, we are faced with the same kind of conundrum as some western countries with their welfare system. Having designed and implemented it for generations, it has grown into an unsustainable octopus of inefficiency but reforming it is not easy."

