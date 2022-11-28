Some PDP chieftains and governors were absent at the inaugural ceremony of Ademola Adeleke, the new Osun governor

Among those who were not seen at the grand event in Osun were Governors Wike, Makinde, Ortom, Ugwuanyi, and Ikpeazu

It is claimed that this means Governor Adeleke is not a member of the PDP G-5, but is of the camp of Atiku Abubakar

The inaugural and swearing-in ceremony of Ademola Adeleke, the new governor of Osun state, was quite an event to witness, but some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) missed out on the show.

Those who were absent at the ceremony in the southwest state were members of the Integrity Group, otherwise known as PDP G-5.

Wike and his allies were absent at Adeleke's swearing-in ceremony (Photo: @IsiakaAdeleke1)

They are:

Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo) Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) Governor Samuel Ortom (Benue) Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu)

Implication

The absence of those PDP governors at Adeleke's inauguration suggests that the new Osun governor will not be a part of the G-P but is loyal to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

Wike and his allies are known to be at the forefront of the call for Iyorchia Ayu's resignation to balance the leadership structure of the opposition party in terms of geopolitical region.

Swearing-in: Davido in Osun to support Ademola Adeleke as uncle becomes governor

Weeks after the sad death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, Nigerian popstar, Davido has been spotted in public for the first time.

Recall that Davido's only child with his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, drowned in the his swimming pool and since the tragic incident, the singer disappeared from all social media platforms.

Weeks after the sad death of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, Nigerian popstar, Davido has been spotted in public for the first time.

However, he emerged to support the swearing-in of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke who will become the new governor of Osun state starting on Sunday, November 27.

Governor Oyetola signed November salary but some people frustrating payment, group claims

Meanwhile, a group, the Movement for Osun Workers Emancipation had alleged that some people are frustrating payment of November salary by the Oyetola's administration.

According to the group in a statement made available to Legit.ng, Governor Gboyega Oyetola had already signed the salary payment but a bank allegedly colluded with some politicians not to effect the payment.

