The governor Oyetola's outgoing administration has reportedly signed the November salary schedule

However, workers and pensioners in the state are reportedly yet to receive their due money contrary to what was obtainable before

A group has now alleged that some people in charge of the payment are colluding with the incoming government to deprive political appointees of their entitlements

A group, the Movement for Osun Workers Emancipation, has alleged that some people are frustrating payment of November salary by the Oyetola's administration.

According to the group in a statement made available to Legit.ng, Governor Gboyega Oyetola had already signed the salary payment but a bank allegedly colluded with some politicians not to effect the payment.

Oyetola will hand over to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday. Photo credit: Adeola Ajayi/Sumi Ajulo

Recall that Oyetola who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will hand over to Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, November 27.

The group in a statement signed by Babafemi Adelaja posited that the delay in salary is the first time in 48months under the Gboyega Oyetola administration that civil servants and pensioners on the payroll of the Osun state government would not get their monthly pay as scheduled in due time.

Going further, the group said that to ensure the state government fulfils her statutory obligations as a matter of responsibility, the executive director of the bank was contacted, an effort that ended in futility.

It added:

Despite Governor Oyetola signing salary and pensions payment schedules for November 2022 for workers since Tuesday this week, one wonders why the relevant agency aren't effecting the payments despite availability of funds!

Going further, the group insisted that feelers from relevant quarters revealed that this was a grand design to exclude political functionaries from collecting their November salary. The group added that over N12bn was left behind in different accounts by the outgoing government.

