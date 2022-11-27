Governor Dapo Abiodun has been told to get his house prepared and put things in order ahead of the 2023 general elections

The scary message is coming from the PDP governorship aspirant for Ogun state, Oladipupo Adebutu while speaking with party chieftains in Ikenne LGA of the state

Adebutu maintained that the state would witness good governance and peace and Abiodun would be sent packing in next year's election

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Oladipupo Adebutu, has taunted Governor Dapo Abiodun, saying has six months left in the saddle.

Adebutu who said Abiodun would be sent packing after next year’s election noted that the state would witness “good governance and enjoy peace.”

Abiodun gets packing order from PDP aspirant, Oladipupo Adebutu, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

He said this while addressing newsmen at the weekend at the annual Akesan day in Iperu, the hometown of Abiodun and Adebutu himself, in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, Daily Trust reported.

This year’s Akesan Day – an annual festival in Iperu witnessed a new twist as both Abiodun and Adebutu held separate celebrations at different locations in the town.

Adebutu sends message to Abiodun

Speaking with newsmen, Adebutu expressed concern that the festival was turned into a political rally.

He urged the people of Iperu and the entire Ogun residents to remain resilient in the remaining months of the tenure of the governor.

Adebutu said:

“In the next six months comfort shall return to the people of Iperuland and the entire Ogun people, we shall have security, we shall have good governance, we shall have peace in our State and shall have a system that is all embracing.”

Adebutu also noted that,

“Turning the festival into a political rally has deprived the people of Iperu a benefiting Akesan day celebration.

“This is meant to be for Iperu and for Iperu indigenes as a whole, but somebody has dragged it into one person single event and if that is the case, we can leave him to go and do his thing and the rest of Iperu will go and do our thing, one person can not be the entire Iperuland.”

