Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, a southern state of Nigeria has expressed fear about EFCC taking their (politicians) while being alive

Akeredolu made the comment in a viral video, where he was reacting to a sermon of a cleric who cautions humans against amassing wealth and forgetting death

The governor shared the view that humans should not only forget death while amassing wealth, that they should not forget EFCC too

Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state, has expressed jittery over the word of God in Psalm 39 vs 6 which says "Surely everyone goes around like a mere phantom; in vain they rush about, heaping up wealth without knowing whose it will finally be."

The governor, who spoke in his mother tongue in a viral video while standing on a pulpit, reacted to the message of God that cautioned humans against amassing wealth and forgetting about death.

Fear EFCC, Akeredolu warns politicians Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

Akeredolu reacts to words of God in Bible, wants politicians to remember, not only death but EFCC while amassing wealth

Akeredolu said it might not be only death that will stop people from spending the wealth they have amassed.

He used "us", which suggested that he is referring to himself and other politicians, assing that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) can stop them from spending the wealth they have acquired.

Akeredolu's comment is a reaction to the church's cleric's sermons who had earlier warned against amassing wealth.

His words in translation:

"Continue to pray for us to keep doing good. As you have said in your sermon that some are amassing wealth, but they don't know who will spend it. It is not until we die that we don't know who will spend our wealth, we may amass wealth and the EFCC will take it while we live".

Other prominent figures present at the event is vice president Yemi Osinbanjo, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state, and many others.

They were all seen in a video sitting together and laughing at the jittery comment made by the Ondo state governor.

See the video below:

Source: Legit.ng