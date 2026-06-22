Evangelist Mrs Jane Mmerechi Ekubo-Okwaraeke has penned a touching tribute to her late son, Alexx Ekubo

The grieving mother described the late actor as an intentional son who lived a life full of purpose while recalling how much she misses their regular chats and prayers

She also praised him for his immense love for God and thanked him for the wonderful care he showed his family and his adorable wife

An emotional tribute from Evangelist Mrs Jane Mmerechi Ekubo-Okwaraeke, mother of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has surfaced online, leaving many deeply moved.

The heartfelt words appeared in the funeral programme pamphlet of the late actor, who passed away at the age of 40 following a battle with cancer.

Alexx Ekubo's mother remembers his love, faith and encouragement in emotional funeral tribute. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

In her tribute, Alexx Ekubo's mother described him as exceptional, intentional, and a priceless gift whose life brought joy and pride to everyone around him.

She expressed her pain at losing him, stating that she still longs for his calls, chats, care, and encouragement.

"I am still longing for your calls, chats, care, unconditional love, your gist, your encouragement, your advice, our corporate prayers, and our praise and worship sessions. You were an intentional son, a motivational speaker, and a man full of wisdom."

Alexx Ekubo's mom recalled his devotion to God, noting that his life was dedicated to serving, loving, and spreading the Gospel.

According to her, Alexx Ekubo, fondly known as Chief Ikuku Oma, once told her that knowing Jesus was the greatest gift she had ever given him.

"Thank God your life on earth was dedicated to serving God, impacting lives, loving others, and spreading the Gospel. You were never ashamed of the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. Your love for God was immense. You once told me that knowing Jesus was the greatest gift I ever gave you."

Alexx Ekubo's mother shares emotional tribute as she says she still longs for his calls and prayers after his death. Photo: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Mrs Ekubo-Okwaraeke praised his humility, kindness, humour, and generosity, saying he lived a life of purpose and left an unforgettable footprint in the hearts of many.

She added that his resilience and wisdom always lifted her during difficult times.

"I will surely miss all our chats, our prayers, our praise and worship sessions, your encouragement, your support, your appreciation, your love, and your care. You were always lifting my hands whenever I was weak. You would say, ‘Sweetheart, jide obi gi aka. Remember, God is beautiful in all situations. Be strong and courageous, great woman of God. JEHOVAH BU EZE.’"

Evangelist Mrs Jane Mmerechi Ekubo expressed gratitude for Alexx Ekubo's wife, Anwuli, describing her as amazing and exceptional, just like him.

"I sincerely appreciate and thank God for your adorable wife, Nkem Atom, who is amazing and exceptional, just like you."

Despite the pain, Alexx Ekubo's mum said she found consolation in the belief that they would meet again on the resurrection morning.

"Please keep interceding for us as you are seated with our Lord Jesus Christ. I will surely miss you dearly, Ikuku Oma. Chai, it is hard. But my consolation is that we shall meet again on the RESURRECTION morning, when we shall part no more."

The tribute closed with a prayer for his soul to rest in perfect peace.

Read the full Alexx Ekubo's mother's tribute below:

Alexx Ekubo's wife pens tribute to late actor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a touching tribute penned by Anwuli, the wife of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, surfaced online in his funeral programme pamphlet.

The grieving widow noted that her husband stood by her during the painful period of her mother's death.

Anwuli also shared that the late actor often expressed his love through handwritten notes left around their home and described their marriage as a journey rooted in shared faith.

Source: Legit.ng