A young man whose family members often do not live beyond 45 has shared a touching video online

He revealed the age of his brother and prayed that his brother would live beyond that age

In the viral clip, he also spoke about himself and his siblings and mentioned his own age

A young man whose relatives often pass away at the age of 40 expresses fear that he or his brother might be next, as he mentioned his age in the viral post.

The individual showed a grave at the beginning of the video while explaining that it has been an unusual occurrence in his family.

Man whose family rarely lives past 45 shares emotional video, reveals his age. Photo Source: TikTok/drdavidopar

Source: TikTok

Man speaks about unusual incident in family

He explained that half of his family is dead, and none of them lived past the age of 45. He spoke further, revealing the exact age of his elder brother, after which he mentioned his own age.

@drdavidopar said at the beginning of the video:

"Half of my family is dead and none of them reached 45 years old. I'm now 37 years old, my brother is 44 years old. I have constant fear every day if he'll make it beyond 45, just because I haven't seen anyone in my household go past 45."

"I have a real fear, how many more years do I have with my little ones. I prayed for them many nights; we had many years not having kids."

Young man fears family pattern after revealing ages of himself and his brother. Photo Source: TikTok/drdavidopar

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video, he spoke about his fears that he or his brother might have a few years to go, as he also spoke about his younger ones.

He continued:

"Maybe at most I have 8 more years to go, maybe at most my elder brother has 1 year more to go. These moments of reflection help me realise what's more important in life."

The incident he revealed in the viral video caught people's attention, and they reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as man speaks about his family

Lady Sinta! added:

"Break the curses and Do not fear..Isaiah 41:10 Satan has no power we are given authorities by God.Psalms 91..You will be a testimony in your family."

kiuguS noted:

"I feel you bro. At 43, I have outlived my dad who died at 42. My mom died at 45. I'll live past my 70s/80s."

Alilly added:

"My Mum died 24yrs. My dad 39 years. My sister 29 years. I'm the only one surviving right now and am 42. I break the chain in the Mighty name of Jesus!"

Immaculate said:

"My mum died at 40yrs. My dad at 42yrs. I’m 41yrs going 42yrs. I get scared every day."

Jackie Bett said:

"You can break such chains through prayer, you can listen to Apostle Joshua Selman’s sermons on deliverance and pray using scriptures with faith, declaring daily that you will live and not die to proclaim his faithfulness.Again don’t leave in fear because we have not been given the spirit of fearfulness but of power, love and sound judgement according to 2nd Timothy 1:7, the devil is only able to advance his plans when you are full of fear but when you live knowing that christ’s power is in you he won’t do anything to you, words are powerful take every positive word about life from the scriptures and declare them daily, with time you will feel fear disappearing and peace takes over your mind and heart."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man named Herbert died in his house in the United Kingdom.

It happened on the same day his father was buried in Nigeria. His three small children found him, and many people felt very sad and offered their support to his family.

Man recovers after 48-hour doctor prediction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man surprised many people after he lived longer than the 24 to 48 hours doctors reportedly gave him.

His family stayed by his side, prayed for him, and supported him throughout the difficult time. Days later, he was seen walking and even running, and the video touched the hearts of many people online.

Source: Legit.ng