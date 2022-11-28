The new Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has directed the most senior officers in all the Local Government Area Councils in Osun State, to take charge of the affairs of their respective LGAs with immediate effect.

The decision followed the nullification of the recently-held Local Government elections in the State, by a Federal High Court in Osogbo, the State capital.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated that the directive was in compliance with the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, which declared election of the new local government chairmen illegal.

In a similar development, the Governor Adeleke has approved the appointment of Hon. Teslim Igbalaye as the Secretary to the Osun State Government (SSG).

He also approved the appointment of Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye as his Chief of Staff while Mallam Olawale Rasheed was appointed the spokesperson to the Governor.

A public service announcement made available to journalists in Osogbo stated that the appointments take immediate effect.

