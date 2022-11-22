The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bannerman, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to eradicate Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria

He made this known during his presidential campaign in Gombe state on Monday, November 21

Atiku also promised to revive electricity in Gombe to foster business activities in the state

Gombe, Gombe - Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed his true intentions for the daredevil terrorist group Boko Haram.

At the presidential rally of the PDP in Gombe state on Monday, November 20, Atiku revealed that he plans to annihilate the terrorist group when he becomes president.

Atiku Abubakar during his presidential campaign in Gombe promised to revive businesses and electricity. Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

The Adamawa-born politician stated that his administration would create policies enabling opportunities for businesses to flourish and allowing prospective and upcoming businesses to grow within the same spectrum, Vanguard reported.

He told his Gombe supporters he would revive the economy of Nigeria and place it on the world map as it should be a long time ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Atiku said:

“What I want to pledge here in Gombe is to ensure that we give businesses the support to set-up industries that will give youths both males and females jobs.”

The former vice president also delved into the issue of electricity, stating that power is needed for any business to thrive, stating that his administration intends to restore electricity and help businesses grow in Nigeria.

He said:

“Recall it was the PDP that built the Dakin-Kowa Dam to provide electricity to the North-east and give farmers the opportunity to farm, I will create wealth and jobs in Gombe State, if you give me the mandate.”

“I promise you that if you elect me what we have started, I will ensure that the electricity that will be provided from Dakin-Kowa Dam will be sufficient for the entire northeast.

“I will enhance farming so that our farmers will have the opportunity to farm both during raining and dry seasons.”

Atiku speaks on plans to wipe out insurgency

Meanwhile, Atiku told his supporters at the rally that his administration will not be tolerant of terrorism or any iota of insurgency, especially in the northeast geo-political zones.

He said:

“I will return peace to the state because without peace, all these pledges that I made cannot be actualized; I will wipe out Boko Haram. Book Haram is nothing.

“We have wiped out Boko Haram in Adamawa, what will stop us from wiping out Boko Haram in Borno or Yobe or anywhere they are in this country. Therefore, give us the mandate.”

Source: Legit.ng