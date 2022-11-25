Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, has issued a new guideline restricting political parties and their candidates from some activities

The new guideline warned political parties and candidates not to stage rallies in public institutions and worship centres

INEC also stipulated that candidates and political parties must not take donations above N50million

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned candidates that political rallies cannot hold in religious worship areas and public institutions.

Similarly, N50 million has been fixed as the maximum donation from an individual, organization or other entity to a candidate.

The latest guideline from INEC restrict political parties from receiving donations above N50million. Photo: INEC

Source: Twitter

This was according to a statement issued by INEC in Abuja through its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye.

Going by this new guidelines, presidential candidates like Atiku Abubakar, Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi will be under the close watch of the commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Okoye revealed that deliberations were held concerning the latest guideline.

He said the commission duly approved the new guideline, which contained issues on rallies, processions and campaigns.

Okoye revealed that all details as regards the latest guideline had been uploaded on the commission’s official website, and copies would be made available to political parties, civil society groups, the media and other stakeholders.

Okoye revealed that the commission would act in accordance with the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended) on the guideline for donations to political parties.

As reported by Vanguard, candidates were urged to stay within the limit for their campaign as stipulated in the statutory provision of the electoral Act.

Okoye said:

“The election expenses of a Political Party shall be in three parts; for the management of Aspirants and Party Primaries; for management of Candidates and conduct of elections; and, for miscellaneous election expenses.”

Source: Legit.ng