Osun, Osogbo - The Osun state resident electoral commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr Mutiu Agboke, has reassured Nigerians, that the 2023 general elections will be fair and credible.

He revealed that all votes would count contrary to the usual public innuendo of election pre-counting.

Agboke made this known at the one-day capacity-building workshop for state actors on promoting effective Service delivery ahead of the 2023 General Elections in Osun, Oyo and Ekiti States.

The workshop was staged by the Justice Development and Peace Makers’Centre, Osogbo (JDPMC) under component 6 of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria-Phase II project.

2023 polls: "It will be impossible to rig" - Agboke

In his remark, Agboke stated that the advent of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will make it impossible for anyone or any institution to manipulate figures during the 2023 polls.

He assured Nigerians that INEC would up its game and do everything within its capacity to ensure that technology is fully explored to the fullest at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Agboke said:

“I must admit and align my belief with other stakeholders here present that technological advancement is the only mechanism to check electoral malpractice and ensure that all votes count come 2023 and that is why we introduced BVAS.

"You can see from outcome of Ekiti and Osun guber polls that BVAS is indeed a game changer for our electoral system. It is sure there may be a threat to it but be rest assured that INEC is on top of the game."

Meanwhile, Rev. Fr. Peter Akinkunmi, the general coordinator of JDPMC stated that the philosophy behind the workshop was borne out of passion for democracy and urgent need to bring about Inclusiveness, public participation by all stakeholders.

These stakeholders he referred to as the youths; women and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The workshop drew people from all walks of life like the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Securities and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and many more.

