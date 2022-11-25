Abeokuta, Ogun state - A Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun state, has sacked the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye and 26 other assembly flagbearers of the party.

Otegbeye is the governorship candidate Senator Ibikunle Amosun is backing against his party (APC)'s flagbearer, Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Ogun 2023: Why Otegbeye was sacked

The Labour Party in Ogun state had dragged ADC candidates to court over alleged non-compliance to the Electoral Act in the conduct of the party’s primaries, Daily Trust reported.

Delivering judgement on Friday, November 25, Justice Akintayo Aluko nullified Otegbeye’s candidacy as well as the party’s State Assembly candidates.

Aluko held that the primary election, which produced Otegbeye and the state assembly candidates, was not monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He also affirmed that the primary elections were held in violation of the Electoral Act, ruling that Otegbeye and the assembly candidates are not the valid candidates of ADC for the 2023 governorship and state assembly elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

INEC asked to derecognise Otegbeye, others

After nullifying the primary elections that produced Otegbeye and the 26 legislative candidates, the court ordered INEC to expunge their names from the list of candidates cleared for next year’s elections.

In his reaction, the counsel to the ADC and all the candidates, Tunde Falola, hinted that the party would study details of the judgement and proceed on an appeal.

On his part, the Labour Party's counsel, Monday Mawah, described the judgment as a welcome development.

Source: Legit.ng