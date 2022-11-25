The handover ceremony of Osun Governor-elect uncle, Sen. Ademola Adeleke on Sunday, is threatened by the recent court cases

This is as the Osun Election Petitions Tribunal ordered the nation's electoral umpire, INEC to produce Adeleke's results

Meanwhile, the indigenes of Ede, the hometown of Adeleke, are in joyous mood ahead of his inauguration on Sunday

The Osun Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Osogbo, on Friday, November 25, has ordered the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to produce Sen. Ademola Adeleke’s results used during the 2018 governorship election in Osun.

The document tagged: “INEC Form CF001” is being demanded by Counsel for the All Progressive Congress (APC), the Petitioners.

Court orders INEC to produce Adeleke’s results. Photo credit: ADEMOLA ADELEKE ONE MILLION FANS

Source: Facebook

Court recent ruling

Vanguard reported that the Tribunal Chairman, Justice Tertsea Kume, gave the order in his ruling on the arguments and counter arguments by both the petitioners and the respondents’ counsel as regard the INEC Form CF001.

Kume said it would amount to denying the petitioners their right to fair hearing, after the respondent (INEC) had failed to comply with the subpoena order as regard what the petitioners were demanding for.

He said the Osun Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr Mutiu Agboke, represented by one Shehu Muhammed, failed to produce the Form CF001 on the excuse that they do not have the document in their custody in the state.

The tribunal chairman said that the petitioner had shown enough grounds with regards to their application/subpoena request.

He ordered INEC Chairman to produce the document on the next date of adjournment.

Kume, therefore, adjourned the case until Dec.1 for further hearing.

