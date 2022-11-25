The Federal High Court in Ogun state has nullified the gubernatorial and House of Assembly candidates of the ADC in the state

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The election of the governorship and House of Assembly candidates of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun has been nullified by the Federal High Court.

According to the court in Abeokuta, the state capital on Friday, November 25, the primary elections which produced the ADC's gubernatorial candidate, Biyi Otegbeye, and other candidates failed to meet the provisions of the Electoral Act.

The ADC's guber candidate, Biyi Otegbeye, has been sacked by the Federal High Court (Photo: Biyi Otegbeye)

Source: Facebook

The verdict of the court was delivered on Friday by the presiding judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko, Channels TV reports.

Justice Aluko gave the ruling days after the Labour Party in the state approached the court asking it to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognize the candidature of Otegbeye and those of others.

Although the counsel to the Labour Party commended the ruling, the counsel to Otegbeye said they may be forced to appeal the judgement when his client gets the verdict.

