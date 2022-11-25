The presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu has continued to receive major support following his success story as a former governor of Lagos state

In fact, notable leaders in the country have expressed delight that he will be taking over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 because they believe he has all it takes to fix Nigeria

The Yoruba Council of Elders also noted that the bold language of the people in the southwestern region of the country reveals;ls they will vote for Tinubu in next year's election

On Thursday, November 24, the Yoruba Council of Elders, (YCE) expressed optimism that the majority of Yoruba people will vote for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan after his inauguration, the new President-General of YCE, Ajibade Oyekan, stressed that the body language of the majority of members of the group has shown that they will vote for Tinubu in the election, Vanguard reported.

Why Yorubas will vote Tinubu in 2023

The group noted that it has not endorsed any presidential candidate but understands through the body language, the people's preferred presidential candidate.

He said:

“I have said, we are a non-partisan organisation; we don’t talk about politics here and that has held us together, bound us together for all these years.

“We didn’t discuss who to vote for, but the body language of the entire members tells me that we should look inwards since we have a Yoruba man there.

“I can see that people will vote for their kinsman. So, the majority of our members, without discussing, without agreeing on any particular candidate will vote for Tinubu. The majority of our members are for him.

“Please get me right, we are not, as a group, endorsing a particular individual, because once you do that, you are just mocking yourself, because members are going to the polling booth to vote individually with their conscience.

“Our body language just tells us that majority of our people are going to vote for Tinubu.”

