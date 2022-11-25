Ahead of the 2023 general election, APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu is scheduled to visit Delta state for the second time for high-profile engagements

Tinubu will reportedly meet with High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, on Friday, November 25 and other leaders of ex-militants

The APC flagbearer is also expected to pay homage to the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba

Delta state - The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to return to Delta state, where he is scheduled to meet High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, on Friday, November 25.

The scheduled meeting, according to PM News, is part of Tinubu's strategic engagement of stakeholders ahead of the 2023 general election.

APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expected to meet Tompolo, on Friday, November 25.

The former Lagos governor is expected to meet Tompolo for a private discussion and meet with leaders of ex-militants in the oil-rich region.

Tinubu was in Delta state about two weeks ago, during which he launched the campaign of APC for the 2023 election at a rally in Warri

Tinubu to visit Oporoza in Delta

Tinubu is expected to kick off his latest trip with a visit Oporoza, the ancestral headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Warri South West local government area of Delta state.

He is expected to pay homage to the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oboro-Gbaraun II, Aketekpe, Agadagba.

From there, he will proceed to the home of Tompolo, a former leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), for a private discussion.

Tompolo has been at the frontline of efforts to stop oil theft in the Niger Delta. His company recently got a N48 billion oil pipeline surveillance contract from NNPC Limited.

2023 election: Ex-militant leader endorses Tinubu

In a related development, Asari Dokubo, a former leader of the Niger Delta militant and a chieftain in the region, has said he is backing Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television on Friday morning, November 25, Dokubo said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has never handled any executive post before and can't be regarded as an experienced politician.

Dokubo stated that Atiku is far behind the likes of Bola Tinubu of the APC, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and their counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

