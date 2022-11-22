The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has given a new birth as the Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, reveals the bottom of the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Rivers governor recalled how Atiku humiliated former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015

Wike said prior to the 2015 general election when the PDP presidential candidate left the PDP, Jonathan, who was the sitting president then travelled to Dorchester Hotel in London to plead with Atiku to return to the PDP and support him.

He further revealed that:

“But Atiku gave Jonathan a condition that he must relinquish the ticket of the party”

Source: Legit.ng