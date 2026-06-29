Police killed four suspected kidnappers , rescued five abducted victims and arrested 88 suspects during coordinated operations across Lagos and Ogun states

Security operatives recovered firearms and other items believed to have been used in criminal activities during raids on forests, highways and suspected hideouts

Police authorities said the operation would continue as part of efforts to combat kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in both states

Police authorities have announced the killing of four suspected kidnappers, the rescue of five abducted victims and the arrest of 88 suspects during coordinated security operations across Lagos and Ogun states.

The raids formed part of "Operation Ko Si Aye", a joint security initiative launched under the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu.

Police officers brief journalists on the outcome of Operation Ko Si Aye in Ogun State. Photo: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

The exercise targeted forests, highways and locations believed to be used as hideouts by criminal groups.

What did Operation Ko Si Aye achieve?

Speaking during a joint briefing in Iperu, Ogun State as reported by Daily Trust, the Commissioners of Police for Ogun and Lagos states, Bode Ojajuni and Tijani Fatai, said the operation was aimed at dismantling criminal networks operating within the two states.

Ojajuni disclosed that tactical teams searched several locations stretching from Lagos into Ogun, including major highway corridors and forested communities considered vulnerable to kidnapping and other violent crimes.

He said one of the operation's major successes was the rescue of five people who had been abducted along the J3 to J4 section of the Benin Sagamu Expressway.

“On the marching orders of the Inspector-General of Police, Operation ‘Ko Si Aye’ moved into the area and successfully rescued five victims. During the operation, four kidnappers were neutralised while four others were arrested,” he said.

Will the police operation continue?

According to the Ogun police commissioner, officers also recovered several weapons, including AK 47 rifles, pump action guns, pistols, locally made firearms, battle axes and mobile phones believed to be connected to criminal activities.

He added that security personnel did not discover any established bandit camps during the operation, despite concerns over criminal activities in parts of the region.

Security operatives carried out coordinated raids on forests and highway corridors across Lagos and Ogun.

Source: Original

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Tijani Fatai also dismissed reports suggesting organised bandit groups had settled in Lagos forests. He said extensive searches failed to uncover such camps.

“This is not a one-off exercise. It is a continuous operation. We want the people of Lagos and Ogun states to be assured that the police are not relenting in their responsibility to protect them,” Fatai said.

He added that local residents, vigilante groups and other security stakeholders contributed intelligence that supported the operation. Investigations into those arrested are continuing, while suspects found culpable will face prosecution.

Fatai also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Lagos police arrest seven suspects over murder

In a related story, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, have apprehended seven suspects linked to multiple murders, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests follow a targeted operation launched after credible intelligence identified the suspects’ activities.

Source: Legit.ng