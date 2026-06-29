Enzo Maresca has sent a message to Chelsea after Manchester City confirmed him as their new manager

Maresca resigned as Chelsea manager in January after speculations he will succeed Pep Guardiola at City

Chelsea and Manchester City have resolved the legal dispute involved amicably and agreed on a compensation

Enzo Maresca has sent a message to Chelsea after Manchester City confirmed him as their new manager, succeeding legendary boss Pep Guardiola.

Maresca had long been on the radar of Manchester City, which created fiction between him and Chelsea, which eventually led to his resignation.

Enzo Maresca apologises to Chelsea after becoming Manchester City manager. Photo by Gabriele Maltinti.

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea went from UEFA Champions League spot contenders to finishing midtable, losing the FA Cup final and suffering an embarrassing exit in the Champions League.

Maresca sends message to Chelsea

Enzo Maresca has apologised to Chelsea for how their season turned out, claiming it was not his intention, as contained in a statement by Manchester City.

“At the end of December 2025, I made the difficult decision to leave Chelsea. The decision was only mine. My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City,” he said.

“I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish.

“I was treated well by everyone at Chelsea and together we achieved great success and memories that I will always treasure. I am grateful to the club, the owners and the fans for giving me the opportunity.”

Chelsea release statement on Maresca

Legit.ng reported that Chelsea released a statement on Enzo Maresca after Manchester City confirmed their former boss as their new manager.

Chelsea expressed disappointment with how things ended with their former manager and confirmed that they had reached an agreement with Manchester City.

Source: Legit.ng