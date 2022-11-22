Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has thrown a big challenge to his predecessor and NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso

This is as Ganduje challenged Kwankwaso to hold a presidential rally in Kano state to test his popularity and that of his party, ahead of the 2023 elections

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso’s New Nigeria Peoples Party may have been formed just recently, but already the party is gradually eating away at the ramparts of both the APC and PDP in Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, on Monday night, November 21, challenged his predecessor and flagbearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, to hold a rally in the state to test his popularity.

Speaking during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ganduje defended the large turnout of supporters during the rally held in support of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Kano on Sunday, November 20.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State challenges Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: Kano State Government, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Kano governor challenges Kwankwaso

According to a report by The Punch, Ganduje said,

“Kwankwaso is a presidential candidate, there is no doubt about that. But equally, we are on the ground and many of his people are now in our political party.

“So if Kwankwaso thinks that he can win the party, let him hold a march like this (referring to the rally held in Kano) and compare what will happen if he can do so.”

Ganduje speaks on Shekarau dumping APC, NNPP and joining PDP

Commenting on the possibility of his party losing ground to another of his predecessor turned political rival, Sen. Ibrahim Shekarau, Ganduje questioned the political relevance of the former governor and minister of education over his switching allegiance.

“Once you change your political party, you cannot carry everybody to where you want to go. You will leave some followers. He left a majority of his followers in APC and then he left others in NNPP. He then left many there. Where he is now, well, we will live to see,” he said.

2023 presidency: "If PDP can't win these states, it's over" - Kwankwaso declares

If the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, cannot claim Lagos, Rivers, and Kano in the 2023 polls, then they should forget about defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This came from the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Monday, November 20.

Kwankwaso, during the commissioning of the Mgbuitanwo internal roads in Emohua local government area, Rivers, wondered how the PDP plans to win the coming elections when the oil-reach state, Lagos and Kano, are far from its reach.

Atiku in big trouble as Kwankwaso vows not to step down for him

Kwankwaso had vowed not to step down for Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming presidential election.

Kwankwaso made this known while speaking at a meeting with the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), which took place in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

He said:

“Now, people are concocting the story that I am going to step down for them or that I am going to withdraw for them. Why did they allow me to go? What happened at that time or was it still an issue in the party?”

Source: Legit.ng