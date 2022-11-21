Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso while dismissing others insisted that he is the best man to govern Nigerian in 2023

Presidential candidate of New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, says anyone who says 2023 is his turn is making a mistake.

Although Kwankwaso did not mention the name of any candidate, the context indicates that he made a veiled reference to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the build up to the APC Primaries, Tinubu had said having assisted different persons to key positions in government, it was his turn.

The controversial remark caught headlines and trended on social media for a long time.

The former two-time governor of Kano State also warned Nigerians to avert a repeat of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua scenario in 2023 by scrutinising the candidates and ensuring that the best is elected.

Source: Legit.ng