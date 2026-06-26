Olusegun Obasanjo visits Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso in Kano, receiving warm welcomes from NDC candidates

Meeting raises political speculation about alliances ahead of the 2027 general elections

Obasanjo and Kwankwaso's enduring relationship sparks interest in potential political cooperation between opposition figures

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has visited the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice-Presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at his residence in Kano.

Obasanjo was received by Kwankwaso alongside the NDC governorship candidate in Kano State, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, during the visit on Thursday, June 26.

Ex-Nigerian President Storms Kano, Visits Obi's Running Mate Kwankwaso Ahead of 2027 Election

Source: Twitter

Kwankwaso’s media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, confirmed the meeting in a statement, describing it as an opportunity for “warm exchanges” between the two leaders.

He, however, did not disclose details of the discussions held during the visit.

Meeting sparks political interest ahead of 2027

The visit has attracted attention due to the political relationship between Obasanjo and Kwankwaso, who served as Minister of Defence during Obasanjo’s second tenure from 2003 to 2007.

The two politicians have maintained a cordial relationship since their time in government.

Obasanjo supported Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election, while Kwankwaso was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the same election.

Ahead of the 2027 general election, there have been speculations around possible political alignments involving Obi and Kwankwaso, with reports suggesting discussions on cooperation between both figures.

The Kano meeting adds to the growing political activities among key opposition figures as parties begin preparations ahead of the next election cycle.

Neither Obasanjo nor Kwankwaso issued a detailed statement on the purpose of the visit, but the engagement further highlights continued interactions among prominent political actors ahead of 2027.

Dickson meets Obi amid crisis

Previously, Legit.ng reported that amid an intra-party crisis, Henry Seriake Dickson, senator and national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), on Friday afternoon, June 12, met with Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party for the 2027 elections.

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, Senator Dickson called on all NDC members to "stop the bickering and name-calling and focus on the bigger picture."

Source: Legit.ng