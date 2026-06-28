Media personality Tunde Perry has revealed an unusual agreement he shares with his wife after nearly a decade of marriage

According to him, the monthly arrangement has helped strengthen their relationship and removed any desire to marry another wife

His confession has fueled conversations about trust, communication, and what healthy boundaries should look like in marriage

Media personality Tunde Perry has opened up about an unconventional arrangement he shares with his wife, saying it has played a major role in keeping their marriage healthy.

Speaking during a recent TikTok Live session with a female guest, Perry explained that his wife allows him one "free day" every month to step away from family responsibilities and enjoy himself without interruptions.

According to him, the agreement has existed for years and is built on trust and mutual understanding.

Tunde Perry shares the unusual agreement he has with his wife after nearly a decade of marriage. Photos: Tunde Perry.

Source: Instagram

Explaining how the arrangement works, Perry said he chooses the date at the beginning of every month.

Once the date has been agreed upon, his wife neither calls nor checks up on him while he is away.

"My wife gives me one free day in a month to go out and chill. We've been married for about 10 years, so we understand ourselves. I choose the date from the beginning of the month," he said.

The media personality described the arrangement as one of the secrets that has helped their marriage remain peaceful despite the pressures that often come with long-term relationships.

Perry added a twist while describing what happens after he returns home.

According to him, his wife ensures he makes up for the time he spent away by assigning him household duties.

He jokingly revealed that she temporarily confiscates his phones and puts him to work around the house.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Tunde Perry's confession

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@CodedPaulo stated:

"Many couple dey into Open relationships. Una never know because it is hardly talked about. They are free to meet someone else once once while they are still couple and giving birth. This one just dey talk am out. The wife is also meeting someone too and he is not complaining."

@Epfhraim wrote:

"This one na one sided sha. If the tables were turned and she asked for one free day a month to see another man, how many guys would happily agree and call it understanding"

@EmekaNwanonye noted:

"I'll rather get a second wife than cheat on my wife even if she allows such. It's not healthy for both partners. If the wife found nothing wrong with it, she could be cheating once in a month too as well."

Portable shares who he looks like

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had bragged online about his wealth and shared the name he wished to be called by his fans.

In the video, he warned the people about comparing him with Asake.

He said he was spending Sony money and not Empire record money. In the clip, he bragged that he had gone international and that his wealth was not from Empire Records. Sharing the names of the artists who have helped in the past.

Source: Legit.ng