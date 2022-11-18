The police in Ekiti state repelled an attempt by some hoodlums to raze the state house of assembly complex on Friday

Sunday Abutu, the spokesperson of the police in the state confirmed the attempted attack while adding that the culprits were arrested

According to the police, the hoodlums were about 10 in number, carrying kegs of petrol and other dangerous weapons

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti - The Ekiti state police command on Friday, November 18, halted an attempt by some thugs to burn down the state assembly complex.

According to The Nation, it was learnt that the attempted attack took place around 4 am when the assailants were reported to have jumped the fence and made efforts to bring down the complex.

APC and the leadership crisis rocking Ekiti state house of assembly

There has been a crisis in the Ekiti state house of assembly since the emergence of the minority leader, Gboyega Aribisogan, as the speaker of the house, to replace Funmilayo Afuye, who died last month, on October 19.

Aribisogan garnered 15 votes to defeat his opponent Olubunmi Adelugba, who scored 10 votes at the election that took place during a plenary.

Since then, there have been disputes among the lawmakers as some of them and some powerful influences in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are said to oppose Adelugba's speakership.

It was earlier reported that the state commissioner of police, Morenikeji Adesina, had deployed watertight security to the facility while shutting down the chamber following an intelligence report.

The attempt to burn down the legislative chamber was confirmed by the police public relations officer in the state, DSP Sunday Abutu, who said the hoodlums were about 10 with kegs of petrol and other weapons.

His statement reads in part:

“The intention they had was that police had left the place, because our patrol vehicles had been withdrawn from the two gates. They thought the place was no longer under security cover. They came through a section of of the complex, but they were resisted."

