The PDP in Kaduna state has lost over 12,000 members, including a former commissioner, to the ruling APC ahead of 2023

Kaduna state APC chairman Emmanuel Jakada and the ruling party's governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, received the defectors at a rally held in Giwa LGA

The defectors pledged to work for the APC's victory just as Sani said the PDP would soon go into extinction in Kaduna state

Giwa LGA, Kaduna state - Over 12,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Giwa local government area of Kaduna state have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections.

The defectors, which included a former commissioner, PDP women and youth leaders in Giwa local government, pledged to support the ruling party to win, Channels TV reported.

Kaduna APC governorship candidate Uba Sani receives PDP defectors in Giwa LGA. Photo credit: @ubasanius

Legit.ng gathers that they were received by the APC state chairman, Emmanuel Jakada and the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, at a rally held in the local government.

PDP will soon go into extinction in Kaduna, says Sani

In his welcome address, Sani said the alleged daily depletion of PDP membership in the state indicated that the PDP would soon go into extinction even before the 2023 general elections.

He assured the defectors of equal opportunities in the APC, irrespective of their new memberships.

The APC governorship candidate advised them to work and vote for all the APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

“We’re convinced that Giwa LGA will vote for our party APC and that PDP is dead here. We’re glad to inform you that 12,870 members of PDP have decamped to APC today.

"We want to assure you that you all are welcome to our great party. We’re glad to inform you that the women’s leader of the PDP is back with us,” Sani said.

Kaduna 2023: We will win, says APC chairman

In his remarks, the APC chairman, Jakada, commended the new members on their defection.

According to him, the ruling party has brought many dividends of democracy to the people of Kaduna state.

His words:

“We’re happy that the people of Giwa LGA have realised that our great party, APC is the most trusted.

"We’re grateful to our new members, and we will work with them. We encourage them to get more people to join our party. We believe, come 2023, we will win all positions."

APC governorship candidate Uba Sani woos investors for Kaduna

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Sani assured the people of Kaduna state, investors and development partners that the legacy of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai will not just be sustained in the coming years but will be bolstered to continue to meet the citizens' collective needs.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reported that the lawmaker who gave the assurance to a packed audience of local and foreign investors at the 7th edition of the annual Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit also commended Governor El-Rufai administration's 'ease of doing business' policy.

Sani, while giving the vote of thanks at the brief event, urged the people of Kaduna state to "come out enmasse to support and vote for our presidential candidate and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the forthcoming general elections."

